A much-loved traditional pub has been named Liverpool’s CAMRA Pub of the Year.

Last year, the Bridewell was crowned Liverpool’s best for the second year running, after featuring in many of CAMRA’s national Good Beer Guides over the years. But, this year, the title was handed to a city centre pub which holds another CAMRA record.

The Roscoe Head is one of the ‘Famous Five’ pubs that have featured in every edition of the Good Beer Guide, and the only tavern in Liverpool to do so. Now, the popular city centre pub has once again been named Pub of the Year, after battling against nine other watering holes for the title.

Roscoe Head, Liverpool. Image: Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews

Named after historian William Roscoe, the pub on Roscoe Street opened in 1830 and, according to its owners, is one of just a handful of Liverpool venues ‘to have survived the onslaught of the large pub chains’.