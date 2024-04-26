Watch more of our videos on Shots!

200 Degrees opened on Bold Street last winter, promising delicious coffee and fresh food, as well as ample space for relaxing in a ‘unique’ environment. Since its arrival on the popular street I have being meaning to pop in for a coffee, so I was very excited when I was invited to try some its food and drink offerings.

Self-professed ‘proprietors of unique coffee shops’, 200 Degrees have a number of branches around the country, including two in Liverpool city centre, with their first outlet launching in Nottingham in 2012. Named after the temperature at which they roast their coffee beans, the independent roasters claim to be ‘coffee geeks’ - a bold claim that I was ready to put to the test.

The new coffee shop is located towards the bottom of Bold Street and easy to spot thanks to the cute noticeboard outside, which always dons an inspirational or funny message. Today’s message of choice was ‘Is everything okay? Have a coffee’, which made me smile.

I headed to 200 Degrees Bold Street to try their vegan options. Photo: Emma Dukes

Upon entering the venue, I was shocked how big it was on the inside, with tons of different seating areas, from small tables and chairs, to a long table and comfy benches. A huge ‘Hand Made in England’ sign donned the wall and there were a couple of quirky shelving units, filled with merchandise and coffee beans. It’s hard to describe without just saying it’s ‘vibey’ - you know the kind of place you imagine film writers going to sit in while they work on their next blockbuster. The lighting was perfect - not too bright, not too dark - and the atmosphere was just really nice.

The staff were incredibly nice too and clued up on what menu items were suitable for vegans, explaining to me that some aren’t even if you opt for a plant-based milk, due to other ingredients. That being said, there was no shortage of vegan options, with four of the five new spring drinks suitable, as well as a sweet treat and a sandwich. I ordered my feast and sat down on one of the comfy seats. A server brought my food and drinks over swiftly.

Gorgeous vibes at 200 Degrees Liverpool Bold Street. Image: Emma Dukes

I opted for the vegan Caprese sandwich, served on thick chia bread. If I’m honest, it isn’t something I would usually go for, as vegan cheese can be really nasty and the sandwich features big chunks of vegan mozzarella, but I am so glad I chose it. Combined with pesto, basil and tomatoes, I think it’s up there with some of the best lunches I’ve ever had, and definitely one of the nicest vegan cheeses. I’ve never been to Italy, but it was what I imagine a proper Italian sandwich tastes like. I also had a Blueberry Bakewell, which was perfectly sweet and delicious. It was just like one you can get from Black Sheep Coffee, yum!

The real test though was the drinks and I was served up all four of the new vegan options - the Lime and Mint Fizz, the Passionfruit, Mango and Lime Chilli, Betty B's Cold Brew and the Salted Caramel Oat Iced Twist. The other new drink, the Salted Caramel Coffee Shake, looked amazing too but sadly can’t be made vegan.

The delicious vegan Caprese on Chia at 200 Degrees. Image: Emma Dukes

I’m a coffee girl, so, it’s not often I opt for other drinks at coffee shops but the Lime and Mint Fizz and the Passionfruit, Mango and Lime Chilli were both incredible. They definitely reminded me of cocktails but they weren’t overpoweringly sweet and sickly. The minty one was definitely appreciated after all of the food I had just devoured and the passionfruit one made me want to go sit in Chavasse Park and have a sunbathe.

The two coffee beverages were the ones I was prepared to critique, as I like to think I’m a snob when it comes to the caffeinated stuff. The cold brew was nice, but it wasn’t strong enough for me as I like my black coffee to taste like I’m not going to ever sleep again. That being said, I had been making my way through four drinks, and the ice had probably melted into it a little bit. The oat one on the other hand was fantastic, tasting like the perfect blend of strong coffee and sweet caramel. It was creamy and delicious and so much better than other flavoured coffees I have had, which often just taste like pure sugar.

200 Degrees' cold brew, lime and mint fizz and passion fruit, mango and lime chilli.

After spending well over an hour at 200 Degrees, I decided it was probably time to head home. But, I really loved just how welcoming the atmosphere was and how perfect it was for a solo lunch date, or, for getting some work done.

