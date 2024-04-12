Liverpool is a vibrant city, full to the brim with fantastic places to eat, drink and be merry. While many brilliant eateries are located in the city centre, smaller neighbourhoods are often overlooked, and mainly visited by locals. One such place is South Liverpool’s Allerton Road, which is home to some of my all-time favourite bars and restaurants.

Sadly, two of my old favourites - Maray and Yummy Green - are no longer open, however, new eateries are often popping up, with Hope & Smoke relaunching as Greenhouse Social and the famous Blackburne Arms set to open a new venue in the coming weeks.

I would highly recommend heading to Allerton Road when the sun is shining as the fantastic bars, such as Petit Cafe, have excellent outdoor seating areas and never seem to get as busy as the city centre. Ideally located near Calderstones Park, there are also a range of great eateries which offer takeaway sandwiches and sweet treats, perfect for enjoying whilst you walk.

As someone who has spent a fair bit of time (and money) dining on Allerton Road, I feel fairly qualified to share my favourite bars, restaurants and cafes on the bustling street. So, without further ado, here are six places you need to try on a trip to South Liverpool.

1 . Luca, Allerton Road Luca is one of my favourite restaurants in Liverpool, not just Allerton, and has a huge menu suitable for a range of requirements. The Italian restaurant serves up small plates with options such as a pizzas, pasta, vegan lasagne and fish. The cocktail menu is brilliant too and service is always brilliant - even on Christmas Eve! 📍 109 Allerton Road, Liverpool L18 2DD. Photo: Emma Dukes

2 . Three Piggies, Allerton Road Three Piggies is a must-visit for a day or night of drinking on Allerton Road, and is especially lovely outside during the summer months. While I've never tried the food, they serve a range of small plates, big plates and bar snacks. I can vouch for the drinks though, which are brilliant and the atmosphere is always great. 📍 77-79 Allerton Rd, Liverpool L18 2DA. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Glass Onion, Allerton Road Glass Onion is one of the Allerton Road cafes I have visited many times, due to its excellent vegan options. The whole menu is vegetarian, with a range of homemade dishes from a vegan fry-up to pancakes and blind Scouse. They serve tons of vegan cakes and bakes too and the service is always great. 📍 13 Allerton Road, Liverpool L18 1LG. Photo: Emma Dukes

4 . The Interesting Eating Company, Allerton Road The Interesting Eating Company is a great place for breakfast and lunch, serving a range of dishes from pancakes to fresh sandwiches. The independent coffee shop and cafe is perfect for families, with a variety of kids' options as well as veggie and vegan options. I'd definitely recommend visiting for pancake day as my little niece is obsessed with the pancake stacks, served with tons of sweets. 📍 117 Allerton Rd, Liverpool L18 2DD. Photo: The Interesting Eating Company