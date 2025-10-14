I went to Liverpool pizza joint that never disappoints
The new offerings include the ‘Nduja Mac Daddy, Smash Burger Pizza, the Double Pepperoni & Burrata, the Hardcore Carnivore, and Tuscan Sausage, Burrata & Broccoli, as well as sides, like stacked Mac n’ Cheese, Chicken Wings and Loaded Garlic Bombs.
The pizza experts use sourdough bases, with the dough handmade inhouse and double fermented for a minimum of 72 hours. Their ‘special recipe’ takes the base notes of a Neapolitan blistered crust, Italian ingredients like world-famous Caputo flour and San Marzano tomatoes, and blends them with the crunch, bite, and bold flavour.
While I was unable to try any of the new pizzas due to being vegan, I had my all-time favourite vegan meatball marinara pizza and a side of (the best ever) vegan mac & cheese. My friends opted for the loaded garlic bombs - available with a variety of fillings - as well as mac & cheese, the Hawaiirn-bru pizza and the truffle mushroom and potato offering.
As Pizza Punks known for their ‘create your own’ pizza, with 35 toppings to choose from, we also all added extras to our pizzas, including candied jalapenos, olives and artichokes - yum. We all agreed that the Bold Street venue never disappoints.