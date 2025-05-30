Iconic Liverpool brunch spot Bam Boo reveals opening date for new Lark Lane venue
One of Liverpool’s most popular brunch spots has revealed when its new Lark Lane venue will open for food.
Bam Boo launched on Bold Street in August 2023 and quickly became a hit thanks to its delicious pancakes, bottomless brunch and cocktails. The venue has since gained a cult following, being jam-packed every weekend and earning itself a 4.9 out of five star rating on Google.
- Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and food & drink.
The team announced last month that they would be opening a second site on Lark Lane, with two indoor seated areas and outdoor seats.
The venue opened as a bar only for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, however, with the Bold Street site known for its tasty brunch, many customers have been waiting to find out when Bam Boo Lark Lane will open for food.
Now, the team have revealed that the new site will be open fully from Friday, June 6 “pending a last few jobs”. Food will be served from 9am to 5.00pm daily.
They added: “We have been inundated with messages asking when we open and how to book. By Monday our booking system will be live, half of the restaurant will be bookable, the other half for walk ins only.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.