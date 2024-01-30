Our city is filled with fantastic restaurants which see loyal customers return again and again. But, which eateries are the best of the best?

We asked our readers the very important question: "If you could only eat at one Liverpool restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?"

After receiving a deluge of responses from passionate Liverpool foodies, we have now created a list of the local restaurants that cropped up the most.

So, if you could only eat at one Liverpool restaurant for the rest of your life it would be...

1 . Casa Italia, Stanley Street L1 One of Liverpool’s oldest and most popular restaurants, Casa Italia was mentioned by dozens of LiverpoolWorld readers. Often seen with long queues outside, the restaurant serves traditional Italian food and has been feeding Liverpool for over forty years. Photo: Casa Italia

2 . Bon Pan, Clayton Square L1 Pan Asian restaurant, Bon Pan, received high praise for its buffet offerings. We have to agree that a buffet is the ideal choice, with Bon Pan offering 150 different dishes. Photo: Bon Pan Liverpool

3 . The Italian Club, Bold Street L1 The Italian Club on Bold Street, known for delicious Italian dishes, was named by many as the one restaurant they would eat at forever. A firm favourite of the people in Liverpool, expect authentic Italian food and great service. Photo: TripAdvisor

4 . Greek Taverna, Bold Street L1 The Greek Taverna on Bold Street offers traditional Greek small and shared plates and has thousands of brilliant reviews. It's no surprise many say they would eat here for the rest of their lives. Photo: Google Street View