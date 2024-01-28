Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Liverpool restaurant has been named among the best restaurants in the UK, and is the only venue to represent the city in the 2024 guide.

The UK's Top 100 Restaurants guide by independent reviewer SquareMeal is created using a combination of reader votes and opinion from experts and critics, offering an insight into the best restaurants around. London has its own Top 100 list, so only eateries outside of the capital are featured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, only a handful of restaurants in North West England featured in the guide and three were located in and around Merseyside.

Baltic Triangle restaurant and bar, Manifest, was the only restaurant in Liverpool to appear on the coveted list, coming it at number 91. Headed up by chef Paul Durand and wife Charlotte, the industrial-style eatery is regularly praised by food critics and features in a number of 'foodie' directories, including the Michelin Guide.

The team at SquareMeal said: "Setting up in a Baltic Quarter warehouse, Manifest sounds a little chilly but is anything but - clever British cooking and carefully-sourced wines are served with warmth and generosity."

Named in the Top 100 Restaurants for the second consecutive year, the Manifest team said they were 'absolutely delighted' to represent Liverpool amongst 'some very esteemed company'. Described by SquareMeal as a restaurant that 'embraces its local roots', Manifest can cater for all dietary requirements - if given notice - and 'take pride' in sourcing local, high quality ingredients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While no other Merseyside venues made it to the list this year, two venues on the outskirts were featured, with one ranking very highly.

Unsurprisingly, Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms came in at number three, adding another achievement to its long list of accolades. Based in Aughton, near Ormskirk, the restaurant has two Michelin stars and one Green Michelin star and placed at number five in the top 100 list in 2023.

Paul Durand, chef owner at Manifest Restaurant, Liverpool. Image: Manifest

Winning SquareMeal's Gold Award - the top award for 'outstanding' restaurants - the eatery's dishes are described as 'predictably dazzling' with the independent guide adding, 'reports of Moor Hall’s brilliance have not been exaggerated'.

Also handed a Gold Award was The Barn at Moor Hall, which placed at number 26. Described by SquareMeal as 'a more casual alternative to chef Mark Birchall’s fine dining magnum opus Moor Hall', The Barn is a rustic space next to the main manor house in Aughton.