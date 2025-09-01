'Best' restaurant in Liverpool revealed at British Restaurant Awards 2025

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Sep 2025, 10:53 BST
The awards celebrate the top venues around the country.

The ‘best restaurant in Liverpool’ has been revealed by the British Restaurant Awards 2025.

Now in its seventh year, the annual awards celebrate the very best restaurants, bars and chefs around the country with accolades such as Best Luxury Restaurant, Restaurant of the Year, and Best Restaurant in Liverpool.

The Art School Restaurant, Liverpool.placeholder image
The Art School Restaurant, Liverpool. | Google Street View

This year’s awards ceremony took place on August 18, with The Art School Restaurant crowned Best Restaurant in Liverpool.

The Art School is led by renowned Paul Askew and first opened back in 2014. Since then, it has become a major player in the city’s fine dining scene, earning top awards and regularly featuring in prestigious foodie guides

