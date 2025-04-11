Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool’s award-winning Blackstock Market will unveil its beautiful new roof garden this weekend.

The Mediterranean-themed bar space is one of the largest roof terraces in Liverpool and has been designed to seat 220 people. Guests can expect flowers, plants, live entertainment and sunshine, as well as food and drink.

Blackstock Roof Garden will open to the public on Saturday (April 12) and is an exciting next step for the popular warehouse venue which launched in April 2024. An official launch party will also take place on Sunday (April 13), with visitors and VIP guests being promised live music and DJs.

The new space will be open several days each week all year round, with indoor areas along with outdoor heaters for the cooler months, and will host weekly events as well as DJs and entertainment each weekend.

It will also be available for hire for private and corporate events, parties, celebrations and wedding receptions, and is fully wheelchair accessible.

Blackstock Market is the brainchild of Hot Water Comedy founders Paul and Binty Blair, offering food and drink from a range of local vendors as well as boasting the largest regular comedy club space in the world.

Discussing the new terrace, Paul said: “This is something we’ve wanted since day one – a proper outdoor space that brings something totally new to the city.

“We’ve created one of the most impressive rooftop spaces in the country, and we haven’t cut corners. It’s full-on Mediterranean vibes, right in the heart of Liverpool, and it’s an absolute suntrap. We’ve got some amazing live entertainment lined up too. We can’t wait to share it.

“We’ve also made sure Blackstock Roof Garden is fully wheelchair accessible with lift access straight to the top; it was really important to us that everyone can enjoy the space. The launch weekend across April 12-13 is going to be unreal – we’ve got a jampacked line-up of local musicians, DJs and live acts all weekend, with a proper Mediterranean twist.

“It’s a celebration of everything Liverpool is about – music, energy and community, with a bit of sunshine and style thrown in.”