This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce takes on new role in Black Mirror's 'Plaything'
Many of us are used to seeing James Nelson-Joyce play the bad boy in TV and film, starring as gangster Michael Kavanagh in BBC’s This City is Ours and a teenage gang member in Little Boy Blue.
But, the 36-year-old from Orrell Park is on the other side of the law in the latest season of Black Mirror.
Which episode of Black Mirror is James Nelson-Joyce in?
The Liverpool actor features in episode 4 - ‘Plaything’ - which sees an eccentric murder suspect - Cameron Walker - in London linked to an unusual video game from the 1990s - which hosts a society of digital life forms.
Who does James Nelson-Joyce play in Black Mirror Season 7?
Played by Peter Capaldi in the present day, Cameron is arrested for stealing alcohol. James Nelson-Joyce plays Detective Chief Inspective Kano, who interrogates Cameron and learns there’s a lot more to the introverted computer nerd than meets the eye.”
Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix now.
