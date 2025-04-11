Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James Nelson-Joyce's role in Black Mirror Season 7, now streaming on Netflix.

Many of us are used to seeing James Nelson-Joyce play the bad boy in TV and film, starring as gangster Michael Kavanagh in BBC’s This City is Ours and a teenage gang member in Little Boy Blue.

But, the 36-year-old from Orrell Park is on the other side of the law in the latest season of Black Mirror.

Which episode of Black Mirror is James Nelson-Joyce in?

The Liverpool actor features in episode 4 - ‘Plaything’ - which sees an eccentric murder suspect - Cameron Walker - in London linked to an unusual video game from the 1990s - which hosts a society of digital life forms.

James Nelson-Joyce. | Getty

Who does James Nelson-Joyce play in Black Mirror Season 7?

Played by Peter Capaldi in the present day, Cameron is arrested for stealing alcohol. James Nelson-Joyce plays Detective Chief Inspective Kano, who interrogates Cameron and learns there’s a lot more to the introverted computer nerd than meets the eye.”

A full ‘Plaything’ review can be found here (contains spoilers).

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix now.