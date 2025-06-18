Unique Liverpool dining experience from Michelin starred chef and Great British Menu champion
Two multi-award-winning Liverpool chefs are set to unite for a unique dining experience inspired by their respective journeys on the Great British Menu.
On July 1, Jack Bond - co-owner of the Michelin-starred and three AA Rosette The Cottage in the Wood, in the Lake District, and winner of the 2025 Northwest Great British Menu regional heat—will join Dan McGeorge, 2021 Great British Menu Champion of Champions, at his Liverpool restaurant, Vetch, for a collaborative six-course dinner.
The exclusive event will see just 26 guests enjoy a carefully curated menu showcasing dishes from both chefs’ winning appearances. Tickets are priced at £90 per person, with an optional wine pairing available for £60.
Jack Bond said: "I’m thrilled to be cooking in my hometown of Liverpool alongside fellow Liverpudlian Dan at his Hope Street restaurant, Vetch. We’re looking forward to sharing our food stories and serving up some of the standout dishes from our Great British Menu journeys."
- These Liverpool restaurants have been named among the UK’s best by the experts from the Michelin Guide
Dan McGeorge added: "Cooking with Jack is going to be amazing. I can’t wait for us to serve up some of the highlights from our menus to guests, and I’m looking forward to heading up to the Lakes for the return leg in the coming months."