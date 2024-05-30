Liverpool named one of the world's best cities for food, alongside Naples and Beijing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Liverpool can claim the title of the country’s best place to eat out.”

Liverpool has once again been recognised for its fantastic food offerings, featuring in Time Out’s first ever World’s Best Cities for Food guide.

The only UK city to make it into the impressive list, which is described as a ‘celebration of culinary culture,’ Liverpool also took seventh place in Time Out’s 50 Best Cities in the World guide earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To compile the new foodie rankings, Time Out quizzed thousands of local people in cities around the world on their city’s must-visit restaurants, must-eat dishes and best-value bites, and were also asked to rate their city’s food scene on both its quality and affordability. The final list features the highest scoring cities, ranked from one to 20.

Taking the number one spot was Naples, celebrated for its Neapolitan pizza and old school pizzerias. The Italian city ranked as the most affordable city to eat out in the survey, and food experts said the Quartieri Spagnoli district was a must-visit destination.

Liverpool ranked at number 11, with the USA’s only entry - Portland - snatching the last spot in the top ten. Explaining Liverpool’s ranking, Time Out said: “If recent rankings are anything to go by, Liverpool is hot on London’s heels. We named it the seventh-best city in the world this year, a recognition seconded by a recent Which? survey naming Liverpool the best large city in the UK. And now, according to our survey of UK locals, Liverpool can claim the title of the country’s best place to eat out.

“With everything from cult street food vendors to contemporary small plates, it’s no wonder locals were full of praise for their city’s food scene. Their go-to dish? Scouse, of course. This meaty stew is so beloved in Liverpool, it gave the city’s inhabitants the ‘Scouser’ nickname.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giving special mention to local chefs such as Paul Durand (Manfiest) and Sam Grainger (Belzan and Madre), Time Out’s Liverpool-based writer, Alice Porter said the city’s ‘newfound rep for its dining scene’ is ‘largely down to homegrown talent’.