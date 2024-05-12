New summer market coming to one of Liverpool's most iconic locations
A brand-new market is coming to one of Liverpool’s most iconic locations this summer.
Set to be located in and around St George’s Hall, the market will be free to visit and feature both indoor and outdoor stalls with dozens of traders offering craft and artisan goods, clothing, jewellery, food and drink.
Being held for the first time on Sunday, June 16 - from 10.30am to 4.40pm - there will be room for around 70 tables inside the building and approximately 20 stalls outside on the Lime Street corner of the plateau.
Ahead of the inaugural event, Liverpool Council are looking for traders to participate and applications are now open. To apply, traders should email [email protected] before May 31 and provide contact details as well as information about what they would like to sell.
Cllr Harry Doyle, Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Culture, said: “We’re delighted that this summer we will be trialling a new market in Liverpool’s cultural quarter in such a well-loved and iconic building as St George’s Hall.
“The outside of the Hall and St John’s Gardens have been a great venue for the Christmas markets for the past few years and now we’re looking forward to using both the inside and the outside at a different point in the calendar. We’re confident that traders will get a real boost from having it as a backdrop to their businesses. So if you’re a trader please apply and help us make this first event a success!”
Should this summer’s event be a success, it is planned that the St George’s Hall Market will be held four times a year on a seasonal basis.
