An award-winning Merseyside pub has added yet another achievement to its ever-growing list of accolades, being crowned the server of the ‘Best Pint’ in the North West once again.

Recognised by CAMRA as one of Wirral's leading cask ale pubs, the Rose & Crown is situated on the edge of Mayer Park in Bebington, and serves a wide range of both regular and guest ales. The pub won the ‘Best Pint’ title at the 2022 Thwaites Hospitality Awards and could once again bag the national award after being revealed as the North West’s 2024 regional winner.

The annual Thwaites Awards celebrate the company’s best venues, with regional and national accolades ranging from ‘Eye for Quality’ and ‘Best Pub Food’ to ‘Pub of the Year’. The judging process includes mystery pub visits and interviews, with regional winners announced ahead of a sparkling awards ceremony in November.

Rose and Crown, Bebington, Wirral. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

This year, three Merseyside venues were named regional winners, with The Shippons in Irby being awarded ‘Best Pub Food’ in the North West and The Clock Face in Prescot winning the ‘Eye for Quality’ accolade.

All three will be in with a chance of bagging the national title in their category, as well as hoping to win the Peoples’ Choice Award, a new accolade for 2024 giving the public the power to vote for their favourite Thwaites pub.

Full details of this year’s Thwaites Hospitality Awards have not yet been revealed but the brewery says the event will be ‘bigger and better than ever’ and take place at the North Lakes Hotel and Spa in Penrith.