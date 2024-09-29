Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The much-loved city centre pub has been serving customers for almost 200 years.

Crowned CAMRA Liverpool & Districts’ 2024 Pub of the Year back in March, The Roscoe Head is one of the ‘Famous Five’ pubs that have featured in every edition of the Good Beer Guide, and the only tavern in Liverpool to do so.

The Good Beer Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs, is considered to be the ‘definitive beer drinker’s guide’ for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs and is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA). The 2025 edition was published on September 26, and once again features The Roscoe Head.

Named after historian William Roscoe, the pub on Roscoe Street opened in 1830 and, according to its licensees, is one of just a handful of Liverpool venues ‘to have survived the onslaught of the large pub chains’.

Managed by members of the same family for over 40 years, the pub is currently run by Carol Ann Ross, who started the ‘Save the Roscoe’ campaign back in 2015. Sold to property development company New River Retail at the time, the pub faced being turned into a convenience store and Carol faced losing her home. Alongside Liverpool CAMRA, Carol fought for many years and, in 2020, finally acquired the freehold of the Roscoe Head.

The change to a free house also allowed the pub to serve whatever beer it liked - including locally brewed beers - after previously being forced to buy limited stock chosen by Punch Taverns.

Now, the iconic pub - described as ‘the haunt of dedicated beer drinkers' in the 1975 edition of the Good Beer Guide - is considered a must-visit spot for locals and tourists alike, serving a great range of cask ales.

In celebration of The Roscoe Head featuring in all 52 editions of the highly-regarded guides, Chair of Liverpool CAMRA Mel James-Henry presented Carol Ann Ross with a certificate earlier this week. Discussing the achievement, Mel told LiverpoolWorld: “The Roscoe Head has a reputation throughout the country for selling cask ale in top condition.

“A real community pub in the heart of the city where everyone gets a warm welcome. Wherever you are in the country when talking about Liverpool pubs, someone will mention the Roscoe Head as their favourite.”