Dozens of treasured Liverpool restaurants and bars have closed in the last year, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact a wide range of businesses, including popular chains and much loved independents.

Despite being just six weeks into 2025, several popular restaurants in and around Liverpool have already announced their closures this year, including Almost Famous, The Italian Club Fish and Café du Quartier.

The recent closures add to an already extensive list of businesses we lost in 2024, with the likes of Crazy Pedro’s and The Florist saying goodbye to the city - despite appearing to be as popular as ever.

Take a look at the gallery below to see 25 treasured restaurants and bars that have closed their doors in the last 12 months. Want to talk about restaurant, pub, bar or shop closures across Liverpool? Get in touch by emailing [email protected].

1 . KaiBaiBo, Liverpool Named after the Korean game of ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’, KaiBaiBo was set up by brothers Robin and Chris Turner in December 2022. Located on Slater Street, the popular restaurant quickly gained a cult following with many - including me - becoming obsessed with its delicious ramen bowls and Korean street food. But, after more than two years of amazing broths and great vibes, the small but mighty restaurant closed on February 9, 2025. | KaiBaiBo, Liverpool.

2 . Carnival Brewing, Liverpool Carnival Brewing fell into administration in February 2025. The brewery was established following a fundraising event at Clearview Canal, and employed three people. Its premises on Gibraltar Row, just outside of Liverpool city centre, included a craft beer micro brewery and a tasting room for customers. | Carnival Brewing

3 . Petit Café Du Quartier, Allerton Road Petit Café Du Quartier on Allerton Road closed in February 2025. The French-style jazz and wine bar chain, operated by city businessman Paul Senior, boasted three branches in the city - including Allerton Road, Berry Street in the city centre and its new venue on Lark Lane. | Petit Café Du Quartier

4 . Almost Famous, Liverpool Beloved burger chain Almost Famous announced the immediate closure of all its sites in Liverpool, Manchester, and Leeds in January. In a heartfelt statement on January 27, 2025, owner Beau Myers said: “The lingering debt from Covid, rising costs across every aspect of the business, and a tightening in people’s ability to spend on dining out have created an impossible situation." | Almost Famous