Watch: First look at River of Light 2024 as magical waterfront trail returns to Liverpool
Liverpool's waterfront has been transformed into a night-time playground as River of Light returns to the city's streets. Ahead of the official launch on Friday (October 25), we’ve had a first look at this year’s magical offerings, which all focus on the theme of ‘Play’.
The free trail features fun and interactive experiences, with giant gnomes, illuminated bikes, colourful dancing bubbles and a huge chessboard, all created by some of the best light artists in the world.
Running from October 25 to November 5, the large-scale installations are dotted around Liverpool’s waterfront and other parts of the city centre, including Mann Island, Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool ONE, Exchange Flags, the Strand and the Pier Head.
Each artwork will be illuminated between 5.00pm and 9.00pm each day, with additional activities taking place near the Rangoli Mirrored Cosmos installation on November 1, to mark Diwali.
Take a look at the video above for a first look at the incredible installations and to hear from some of the fantastic artists behind them. Full details of this year’s River of Light trail - including a map, parking and information about ‘quiet hour - are available here.
