The Smithdown Road eatery has been named the best in the North West and will compete for the national title.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An independent Liverpool eatery has been named best in the North West and will represent the region in the national final of the Uber Eats’ Restaurant Awards 2023.

The North West category was once again dominated by Merseyside venues, including Caribou Poutine and Nashville Cluck. However, Smithdown Road’s PICNIC has once again won the regional title and made it into the national final for a second year running.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PICNIC opened in 2019 after starting as an online business and gaining a cult following. Known for healthier fast food options, the award-winning venue has gone from strength to strength and is also opening a second store in the heart of West Derby Village.

Now, PICNIC will compete with nine other restaurants for the national title, with the overall winner set to receive £100,000 to invest in their restaurant.

About the awards: Spanning over 35 towns and cities, and representing 33 different types of cuisine, the awards celebrate the best restaurants in each region and highlights the diversity of the industry.

Earlier this year, the public nominated some of their favourite local spots across the UK and Ireland. Now, the restaurants that received the most votes in their region will be invited to a judging day in London, where they will cook for and meet industry experts including returning judge Bake Off’s Prue Leith, Chef Monica Galetti and Uber Eats General Manager Matthew Price. The overall winner willl be revealed in October.

PICNIC on Smithdown Road won the regional title and made it into the national final last year. Photo by PICNIC via Instagram.

The full list of finalists are: