One of Liverpool’s longest standing Italian restaurants will launch the city’s first ‘Bottomless Bocconcini’ next week.

Located on Duke Street, Il Forno will offer customers the chance to enjoy bottomless authentic Italian antipasti including focaccia, Caesar salad, mixed bruschetta, small plates of pasta and more, as well as selected unlimited drinks. The exciting new offer will officially launch on April 25.

The bottomless deal will be available every Friday from 4.00pm to 9.00pm and Saturday from 12.00pm to 4.00pm, and is priced at £40 per person for a 90-minute slot. Bottomless drinks available include Italian Spritz (Aperol, Limoncello and Hugo) as well as Pornstar Martini, Espresso Martini, Prosecco, wines, beer and a non-alcoholic alternative.

Il Forno, Liverpool. | Il Forno

Paolo Cillo, Owner of Il Forno, said: “Il Forno’s Bocconcini are delicious bites and a selection of Italian small plates from our A La Carte Menu. From freshly baked focaccia, Caesar Salad and mixed bruschetta, to small plates of our authentic pasta, there’s something for everyone.

“For 90 minutes, guests can indulge in the variety of dishes, whilst sipping on different flavour Italian spritz, as well as Prosecco, beers and our excellent wines. We look forward to welcoming family faces and new guests to try the city’s first Bottomless Bocconcini.”

Guests can book via Il Forno's website, adding 'Bottomless' to the notes, or by calling the restaurant directly on 0151 709 4002.