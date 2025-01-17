Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning Merseyside chippy is up for yet another accolade in this year’s staging of the National Fish & Chip Awards - considered to be the definitive guide to fish and chip shops in the UK.

The prestigious awards are organised National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), and feature a number of categories, including Fish and Chip Newcomer of the Year, Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year, and the Environmental and Sustainable Business Award.

Pisces, in Heswall, is one of just three finalists in the Environment and Sustainable Business category, which honours UK mainland fish and chip operators – takeaways, restaurants, multiples or mobile units – which demonstrate an outstanding commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable practices to increase business success in all areas.

Pisces, Heswall, Wirral. | Pisces

The family-run Wirral chippy has earned itself many official industry accolades over the years and prides itself in serving ‘the highest grade’ of premium fish - which is only cooked when ordered. Pisces says it goes ‘above and beyond to make sure that all parts of our business are sustainable and eco-friendly to our environment’.

Competing against Two Gate Fisheries, Barnsley, and Finney’s, Anglesey, Pisces has been invited to the awards ceremony on February 26 at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge to find out if it will received the Environment and Sustainable Business baton from 2024 winner, Hornsea-based Whitehead’s Fish and Chips.

Speaking about the Sustainable Business Award, Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, said: “This year has seen a brilliant array of submissions in this category, and we are very appreciative of all the fish and chip shops that are pushing themselves to be champions of environmental and sustainability best practices, regardless of what round they’ve made it to in the awards.”