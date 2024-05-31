A new Liverpool restaurant has been added to the coveted Michelin Guide, which celebrates the best food offerings around the globe.

Updated monthly by expert critics, the guide has this month welcomed NORD - a new city centre fine-dining venue - to its impressive listings. Despite only opening a year go, the Hold Hall Street eatery has already made a name for itself as a top-class restaurant, and also won at Condé Nast Traveller’s first ever UK Top New Restaurant Awards earlier this year.

Celebrating their Michelin success on social media, the NORD team said: “NORD is officially part of the Michelin Guide! Less than a year after opening, we’ve been included in this prestigious guide, which is an incredible testament to our chef Daniel Heffy and all his team, from our KPs through to our front of house!

“This is a significant milestone for Liverpool and all our incredible local suppliers, from @wardsfish and @edgeandson to @northbysudouest, who provide us with the finest locally sourced ingredients. Thank you to all our guests for their continued support! When we said ‘2024 is our year,’ we really did mean it. Matt, John, Dan and all the team at NORD and GSG.”

The guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands to choice eateries and recommends others. While Liverpool still lacks a single coveted Michelin star, there are three restaurants nearby which hold at least one, with the impressive Moor Hall in Aughton being the proud owner of two Michelin and one Green star.

Below are all of the restaurants in and around Liverpool which currently feature in the online Michelin Guide, and why critics believe they’re worthy. Let us know which restaurants you think deserve a Michelin star in the comments section below.

1 . NORD, Old Hall Street, Liverpool NORD is the latest addition to the Michelin Guide, added in May 2024. 📍 100 Old Hall Street, Liverpool, L3 9QJ. 📝 The Michelin Guide says: "Located in the heart of the city, this spacious restaurant sports modern décor with an almost futuristic edge thanks to the pod-like booth seating. The menu offers plenty of variety, with a mix of international influences resulting in dishes ranging from tandoori beetroot to cod Kiev and asparagus tagliatelle to a traditional Sunday roast. It’s all carefully executed by the kitchen and doesn’t lack for flavour thanks to judicious seasoning. The cheery and chatty service team add to the appeal." Photo: NORD

2 . Bistro & Petite Vérite, Liverpool Road, Birkdale 📍 7 Liverpool Road, Birkdale, Southport PR8 4AR. 📝 The Michelin Guide says: "A friendly, bustling neighbourhood bistro, serving gutsy French dishes with a classic base, punchy flavours and the occasional international touch. It’s a family affair with Mum Michaela, Dad Marc and their sons all involved, either in the kitchen or front of house. Pop into their next-door bar, Petite Vérité, for pre or post-dinner drinks." Photo: Bistro & Petite Vérite

3 . Belzan, Smithdown Road, Liverpool 📍 371 Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 3JJ. 📝 The Michelin Guide says: "Its somewhat unassuming location makes this smart, modern bistro stand out even more. The cooking offers well-judged, interesting combinations, with portions that are as generous as they flavoursome, but while sharing is encouraged, dishes work better on their own; the Guinness rarebit potato is a must. They also offer a good value early dinner menu. The narrow room has a cosy feel, and service is confident and clued-up." Photo: Belzan/Google