'Meatball' Molly McCann opens new Chester coffee shop

Molly McCann has launched her fourth food business.

‘Meatball’ Molly McCann has opened a brand-new coffee shop in Chester.

The venue is the fourth business by the UFC flyweight and straw-weight star and her best friend Joel McCarthy. The duo also run Polpetta, Moll and Joel’s Rolls, and The Macro Chef.

Molly and Joel.placeholder image
Molly and Joel. | Propel PR

FOUR officially opened in on Monday (September 1), with McCann stating she is “extremely grateful and thankful”.

In a post on Instagram, she added: “Big thank you to my boy Joel McCarthy. The last couple of weeks I’ve had to take a step back from the businesses whilst in the heavy part of camp and my boy you have risen to every challenge and completely knocked it put the park. Love you always my work husband.”

Located within Babe Fitness Studio, the new venue’s menu is described as “what dreams are made of” and includes post-workout shakes, matcha, coffee, juices and açai bowls. It is managed by Fran Parman.

FOUR Juice Bar & Coffee Shop can be found at Babe Fitness Studio, Beech House, Park West, Chester CH1 4RJ.

