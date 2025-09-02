'Incredible' man who transformed Liverpool's art scene dies aged 77

Tributes have been paid to an inspirational and well-respected member of Liverpool’s artistic community.

On Monday (September 1), Unity Theatre confirmed its former Artistic Director, Graeme Phillips, had died at the age of 77 following complications relating to Parkinson’s Disease.

He was diagnosed with the condition in 2015 - the year he retired from the Hope Place venue after 33 years, and the year he was awarded an MBE.

A seasoned member of Liverpool’s artistic community, he died in his sleep at Green Heys Care Home, where he had been living since the acceleration of Lewy Body dementia in 2021.

Graeme trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London before working extensively throughout the country including Ipswich, Leeds, London, and at the Chester Gateway and Lancaster Duke’s Theatre.

In 1982 he joined The Merseyside Unity Theatre (which later became Unity Theatre), becoming Artistic Director in the early 1990s.

He presided over two capital redevelopments which transformed a leaky-roofed old synagogue into a state-of-the-art small-scale theatre that has established itself as a major asset to both the city and national theatre portfolio.

Graeme Phillips. | Submitted

Core to his leadership had been his unerring support of new theatre companies in Liverpool and a plethora of writers, actors and directors. He brought to the city many of the best touring international and national theatre companies including Told By An Idiot, The Right Size, Frantc and Improbable.

He was also instrumental in the development of Homotopia and the very early days of FACT, both of which were established at the Unity.

Despite his condition, Graeme continued to inspire, and last year directed a revival of Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape, a play he had loved since his youth, when he played the title role at the age of 17, and to which he brought his own experience of dementia to the production.

Since April, he had been working on a new production of Jean Genet’s The Maids, which will be presented in October. Produced by That Theatre Group, the directorial baton will be handed to Elinor Randle, who has been Artistic Director of his beloved theatre since last year.

Elinor said: “Graeme has been such an incredible inspiration to me, and to so many artists in the city and beyond.

“He poured his heart into making Unity a true home for brilliant, daring, and experimental new work, and gave countless people the chance to bring their creative dreams to life.

“His 30 years at Unity have left a lasting mark, and I feel so proud to be carrying his legacy forward, something I could never have done without his generosity, guidance, and friendship.

“He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will always live on in Unity and in those us of whose lives he touched”