A long-standing Wirral café has closed its doors after more than three decades.

Located in the Cherry Tree Shopping Centre in Liscard, Jeanie’s has been serving customers for 34 years, with many raving about its delicious coleslaw, great service and reasonable prices. But, after a temporary closure, the beloved café appears to have shut down.

A spokesperson for the Cherry Tree Centre previously stated that the café was temporarily closed due to staffing issues, noting: “There’s no reopening date just yet, but they haven’t closed for good. We’ll share any updates as soon as we have them.”

However, a sign outside of Jeanie’s now suggests it has closed for good. It states: “Closing down. Thank you to all our loyal customers for your love and support over the last 34 years.”

After hearing the news, locals shared their sadness about the closure on social media with one Facebook user commenting: “What a shame. I take my little boy there most Saturdays when we have our walk and lunch out. Food is great and staff so nice. I even said we don't go anywhere else as food is awful and overpriced. Will miss this place.”

Another said: “Lovely cafe, great staff always polite and attentive. Sorry to see long standing places go.”

And another customer added: “ Oh dear that’s so sad, the food was always good proper home cooked meals and good prices.”