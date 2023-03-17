The food and drink market is home to six local vendors.

An award-winning Liverpool food and drink market has been named one of the best food courts in the whole of the UK.

National Geographic Traveller have short-listed seven of their favourite food courts, and Duke Street Market has been listed at number four.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The food and drink market is based in the heart of Liverpool city centre and is home to six kitchens offering a range of cuisines from seafood to Cuban street food.

The venue is loved by locals but is walk-in only, so there are often queues of people waiting to go inside.

The six kitchens serve food from 12pm and visitors can order a range of meals from all of the vendors, using a QR code. The food hall concept means customers can enjoy a range of cuisines and small plates from different eateries, with options for all dietary requirements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The quirky venue is in a warehouse style, with a range of seating options, including long benches and more intimate tables.

The full UK list

Bonnie & Wild, Edinburgh

Mercato Mayfair, London

Mackie Mayor, Manchester

Duke Street Market, Liverpool

Cutlery Works, Sheffield

Shelter Hall, Brighton

Eataly, London

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two other Liverpool food halls were also named as the best in the UK, according to a guide by Big 7 Travel and EnjoyTravel, so the city is definitely one to visit if you enjoy this new way of dining with friends!