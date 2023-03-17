Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
4 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
9 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
9 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
11 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
12 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Liverpool food court popular with locals named among the best in UK

The food and drink market is home to six local vendors.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:51 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:53 GMT

An award-winning Liverpool food and drink market has been named one of the best food courts in the whole of the UK.

National Geographic Traveller have short-listed seven of their favourite food courts, and Duke Street Market has been listed at number four.

The food and drink market is based in the heart of Liverpool city centre and is home to six kitchens offering a range of cuisines from seafood to Cuban street food.

Most Popular

The venue is loved by locals but is walk-in only, so there are often queues of people waiting to go inside.

The six kitchens serve food from 12pm and visitors can order a range of meals from all of the vendors, using a QR code. The food hall concept means customers can enjoy a range of cuisines and small plates from different eateries, with options for all dietary requirements.

The quirky venue is in a warehouse style, with a range of seating options, including long benches and more intimate tables.

The full UK list

  • Bonnie & Wild, Edinburgh
  • Mercato Mayfair, London
  • Mackie Mayor, Manchester
  • Duke Street Market, Liverpool
  • Cutlery Works, Sheffield
  • Shelter Hall, Brighton
  • Eataly, London

Two other Liverpool food halls were also named as the best in the UK, according to a guide by Big 7 Travel and EnjoyTravel, so the city is definitely one to visit if you enjoy this new way of dining with friends!

Image: Duke Street Market via Instagram
Image: Duke Street Market via Instagram
Image: Duke Street Market via Instagram
FoodHomeKitchens