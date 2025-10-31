Liverpool city centre restaurant Red Dog Saloon launches first breakfast menu - and you can get 50% off

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 31st Oct 2025, 11:00 GMT
Red Dog Saloon offers 50% off food with the new breakfast menu in Liverpool for two weekends in November.

A Liverpool city centre restaurant, known for its BBQ food, is launching breakfast for the very first time.

From Saturday (November 1), Bold Street’s Red Dog Saloon will serve a new weekend breakfast menu, bringing together American soul and English tradition.

Red Dog Saloon breakfast.placeholder image
Red Dog Saloon breakfast. | Submitted

To mark the release, the venue will be soft launching with 50% off food for the first two weekends (November 1-3 and 8-10).

The menu features The Ultimate English Breakfast and The Full American, as well as the Build Your Own Sandwich and more. Customers are told to “expect bold flavours, generous portions and that familiar Red Dog indulgence, just in morning form”.

Breakfast will be served every Saturday and Sunday from November 1, at all Red Dog Saloon locations, from 9am-1pm.

