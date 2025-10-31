Red Dog Saloon offers 50% off food with the new breakfast menu in Liverpool for two weekends in November.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Liverpool city centre restaurant, known for its BBQ food, is launching breakfast for the very first time.

From Saturday (November 1), Bold Street’s Red Dog Saloon will serve a new weekend breakfast menu, bringing together American soul and English tradition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Dog Saloon breakfast. | Submitted

To mark the release, the venue will be soft launching with 50% off food for the first two weekends (November 1-3 and 8-10).

The menu features The Ultimate English Breakfast and The Full American, as well as the Build Your Own Sandwich and more. Customers are told to “expect bold flavours, generous portions and that familiar Red Dog indulgence, just in morning form”.

Breakfast will be served every Saturday and Sunday from November 1, at all Red Dog Saloon locations, from 9am-1pm.