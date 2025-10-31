You could bag a free coffee this Halloween.

Pret A Manger’s fourth Liverpool city centre site has arrived on Bold Street, with grand opening celebrations taking place this Halloween (October 31).

The new 2,450 sq ft shop opened at 7.00am this morning, offering seating for 45 customers and creating 15 new jobs in the local area.

To celebrate the opening, Pret is hosting a Halloween launch party, featuring a live DJ from 12.00pm to 3.00pm, goodie bags, and prizes.

The first three customers each received a free Club Pret subscription*, and customers who visit dressed in Halloween costumes throughout the rest of the day will be treated to a free organic coffee, as part of Pret’s “Joy of Pret” tradition.

The new shop will also offer office catering deliveries and unsold food at the end of each day will be donated to The Pret Foundation, helping to support those at risk of, or experiencing homelessness.

Pret Bold Street is now open from 7.00am to 7.00pm Monday to Friday, 8.00am to 5.00pm on Saturday and 9.00am to 5.00pm on Sunday.