Liverpool's Pastille bakery has announced an exciting secret venture, coming very soon.

One of Liverpool’s fastest rising bakeries has revealed “a little secret” in an exciting new update.

Pastille opened its first shop in May 2024, after Jamie Heffey began selling his incredible creations at local food markets and through a wholesale venture. Located at Gibraltar Row, the popular bakery is open Wednesday to Sunday and just a stone’s throw away Costco and from Everton’s new stadium.

Over the past year and a half, the pastry shop has become known for its meticulous sweet treats and usually has large queues of customers.

Pastille recently started offering a host of sandwiches and have now revealed they will be opening a brand-new burger joint on Bath Street.

Pastille Bakery, Liverpool. | Pastille Bakery via Google Maps

In an announcement on social media on Sunday (October 5), a spokesperson for Pastille said: “Psst, we’ve been keeping a little secret… and now it’s time to spill.

“Over the last couple of months we’ve been building on to the back of the bakery and are now proud to announce that this Saturday will be the official opening of Bernie’s - your new takeout burger spot.

“Expect smash burgers, fried chicken, chilli cheese croquettes, shakes, cookies and more.”

The team added that more updates will follow this week, but customers who visit Bernie’s this Saturday (October 11) and Sunday (October 12) can “expect free cookies with every order”.