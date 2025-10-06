'Let us cook' - Award-winning Liverpool chef makes passionate plea to House of Commons
Kemal Coskuncay, of Casa Rima in Halewood, emphasised the need to protect and support hospitality businesses, urging the government to “let us cook”.
The special reception, held under the patronage of Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, was part of the British Kebab Awards, an annual event recognising the cultural and economic importance of the kebab sector in the UK.
Kemal, originally from Turkey but based in Liverpool, has won Chef Of The Year at the prestigious awards on two occasions.
In his address, he spoke powerfully about the mounting challenges faced by the hospitality business.
“We need to be allowed to focus on what we do best — cooking,” he urged. “Let us cook instead of dragging us down with the pressures of unsustainable costs. It’s a tragedy to see so many great businesses closing their doors.
“The hospitality sector is worth billions to our economy and employs millions of people — we cannot allow further decline.”
Kemal also emphasised the importance of supporting UK farmers, encouraging hospitality businesses to source meat and fresh produce locally and stressing that the government needs to give farmers a break.
“Farmers are the backbone of our food system, and they need more help from the government,” he said — giving reference to local Halewood farmer Olly Harrison.
The event was attended by prominent Members of Parliament including Gareth Smith, Dawn Butler, Chi Onwurah, Gavin Williamson, and Edward Morello, all of whom echoed the importance of the hospitality industry as both an economic driver and a cultural force.
The reception also gathered together some of the most influential figures in the sector, including:
- Mehmet Nezir Korkut, SME Labour Party Board Member and owner of Great British Doner in Manchester
- Paul Foster, MP for South Ribble, Lancashire
- Chef Faruk Yavuzel from Cardiff
- brahim Coskuncay, Liverpool hospitality leader
- Halil ‘Harry’ Olgar, owner of Zem Kebabs in High Wycombe
- Dr. Rupa Huq, Labour MP for Ealing Central and Acton
- Vatan Oz, international journalist from Avrupa News
Event organiser Ibrahim Dogus, founder and director of the British Kebab Awards, praised the hard work and resilience of those in the industry: “Kebab restaurants make a remarkable contribution of £2.8 billion annually to the UK economy. They work with great dedication and sacrifice — they are the unsung heroes of our economy.”