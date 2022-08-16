To celebrate or commiserate? Here’s where A Level students can get free food this results day.

Food might be the last thing on a Liverpool student’s mind as they eagerly await the results of their A level exams .

But for those who still have a stomach for some scran, some places are offering free food on Thursday .

Somewhat of a tradition with businesses on both GCSE and A level results day, 2021 saw companies like Nando’s , Bella Italia and Taco Bell all offer free food so long as students showed a copy of their results.

So what does the list look like for 2022 results day and where in Liverpool is offering this deal?

Here’s everything you need to know, including a list of places students can grab free food on A level results day .

Where can students get free food in Liverpool on results day?

The following large companies have confirmed that they will have free offers for students in Liverpool on results day 2022.

Nando’s

Nando’s are handing out a free 1/4 chicken or starter when you spend £7 on your order. The offer is available to all A level students on Thursday 18 August 2022.

Nando’s in Liverpool can be located at -

Nando’s Liverpool ONE - ONE, 14 Paradise St Unit P1r, Liverpool L1 8JF

Nando’s Queen Square - Unit 6 Queen Square, Liverpool L1 1RH

Nando’s Stonedale - Stonedale Retail & Leisure Park, E Lancashire Rd, Liverpool L11 9DH

Nando’s Speke New Mersey - Speke Rd Unit L10, New Mersey Shopping Park, Liverpool L24 8QB

Nando’s Aintree - Aintree Shopping Park, Ormskirk Rd, Aintree, Liverpool L9 5AN

Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas is giving out three complimentary churros with chocolate or dulce de leche dip for A-Level students on August 18

Las Iguanas has three free churros (with chocolate or dulce de leche dip) for A-level students on Thursday 18 August and it won’t cost a thing.

Las Iguanas in Liverpool can be found at Liverpool ONE , 14 Paradise St, Liverpool L1 8JF

Pizza Express

Pizza Express is offering a free portion of dough balls to A level students receiving results on Thursday 18 August though like many things this deal is available while stocks last.

Pizza Express can be found at the following locations in Liverpool:

Liverpool ONE Shopping Centre - 13b Paradise Street, Liverpool, L1 8JQ

Liverpool Albert Dock - 16 Monarch Quay, Pavilion Building, Liverpool, L3 4BX

How to claim that free food on results day

All students have to do is show their certificates or proof that they’re a recipient of A level results on Thursday 18 August 2022 and they will be able to redeem the offers.