A prominent Newton-le-Willows pub has closed its doors ahead of a major £300,000 revamp.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on The Old Crow Inn, on Crow Lane East, will begin on June 9 after investment by Heineken-owned Star Pubs. It will see Warrington born-and-bred Sam Attwood – a former resident of Newton-le-Willows – take the helm as the operator helped by her partner Andy Jones.

The external works will completely restore the outside of the pub, repainting the building in a navy and cream and adding new signage and lighting, enhancing the neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Crow, Newton-le-Willows. | Bernard Platt @plattyphoto / Star Pubs

The rear garden will also have a makeover, which will add four six-seater pods for year-round use, smart new furniture seating 84 people and planting.

Inside, distinctive features such as the stone floors, old beams and horseshoe bar will be renovated and retained alongside new furniture, carpets and soft furnishings. There will also be a brand-new pool table, a halo-lit darts boards with electronic scoring and new screens showing sports.

The installation of a kitchen will enable The Old Crow Inn to introduce all-day food from burgers and pizzas to curries and pies.

How the Old Crow Inn could look. | Star Pubs

Speaking about the project, Sam said: “I wanted to move back closer to home and family and friends and we’d been looking for a pub in the Newton-le-Willows area for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Andy and I both love sports and food and enjoy working in entertainment, so The Old Crow Inn is perfect for us, and we jumped at the chance to run it. It’s rundown now but will look fantastic when the works are completed and have something for everyone. We can’t wait to open the doors and show people their new-look local.”

The Old Crow now. | Bernard Platt @plattyphoto

Adds Star Pubs investment manager Andy Bowden: “We’re delighted to be investing in The Crow Inn and changing its offer to give it a new lease of life. The refurbishment will give the pub a much broader appeal and help it thrive for the long term.

“We’ll be working flat out to reopen the pub in time for the summer holiday season.”

The Old Crow Inn is scheduled to reopen in late July, creating 10 new jobs.