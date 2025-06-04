Bruce Springsteen will take to the stage at Anfield this evening (June 4) as part of his 2025 European tour run.

The world-famous ‘Born To Run’ star will perform at the home of Liverpool FC alongside The E Street Band, showcasing a selection of timeless hits from a vast back catalogue, as well as new material.

Also performing on Saturday (June 7), Springsteen is one of many fantastic acts confirmed for Anfield this summer, following the announcement that Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey will also take to the stage this June.

Springsteen’s Liverpool performances follows two gigs at Manchester’s Co-op Live in May. The shows are part of Springsteen’s The Land of Hopes and Dreams tour, which features dates in popular destinations such as Berlin, Prague and Milan.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform at Decathlon Arena on May 24, 2025 in Lille, France. | Getty Images

Are Bruce Springsteen Liverpool tickets still available?

General sale tickets are now sold out but limited resale tickets may be available via Ticketmaster.

Who is supporting Bruce Springsteen at Anfield?

There is no support act for this show.

What time do doors open for Bruce Springsteen at Anfield?

Doors open at 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 4 and Saturday, June 7.

What time will Bruce Springsteen be on stage?

Springsteen is scheduled to perform from 7.30pm on both days.

Bruce Springsteen Land of Hope and Dreams setlist

(Via Setlist.fm from Springsteen’s most recent concert at Orange Vélodrome, Marseille)

Land of Hope and Dreams No Surrender Death to My Hometown Lonesome Day My Love Will Not Let You Down Rainmaker Darkness on the Edge of Town The Promised Land Hungry Heart The River Youngstown Murder Incorporated Long Walk Home House of a Thousand Guitars My City of Ruins Because the Night Wrecking Ball The Rising Badlands Thunder Road

Born in the U.S.A Born to Run Bobby Jean Dancing in the Dark Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out Twist and Shout Chimes of Freedom (Bob Dylan cover