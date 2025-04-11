New Greece-inspired coffee shop Sips & Stories opens in South Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Apr 2025, 13:00 BST
Discover Liverpool’s new café, Sips & Stories, bringing a taste of Greek cafe culture to the city.

A new speciality coffee shop has opened in the heart of South Liverpool on the bustling Smithdown Road.

Sips & Stories promises award-winning speciality coffee and delicious sweet treats, and celebrates the ‘ritual’ of a coffee break. Open Wednesday to Sunday, accompanying the coffee shop’s selection of hot and cold beverages is a lunch menu featuring savoury pastries.

Sips & Stories, Smithdown Road.Sips & Stories, Smithdown Road.
Sips & Stories, Smithdown Road. | Submitted

Inspired by Greek cafe culture, the new venue was set up by friends Anestis Gaitanidis, 40, and Dimitrios Samara, 36, who are both from Greece.

Sips & Stories’ coffee selection will change each month, allowing their community to enjoy and discover new and exciting flavours, from the chocolatey richness of South American beans to the fruity and floral notes of African varieties.

Co-owner Anestis grew up surrounded by a rich coffee culture where coffee was more than just a drink - it was a ritual, a moment to pause, connect and share stories.

Sips & Stories, Smithdown Road.Sips & Stories, Smithdown Road.
Sips & Stories, Smithdown Road. | Submitted

Inspired by the vibrant cafe culture of Greece, he developed a deep appreciation for high-quality coffee from an early age and, in partnership with Dimitrios, he decided to bring his passion to South Liverpool.

Anestis Gaitanidis said: “Sips & Stories was born out of a genuine love for coffee, connection and community. Our goal is to create a space where our guests can savour their perfect sip, enjoy a pastry of their choice and meet new and familiar faces.”

Dimitrios Samaras added: “After perfecting our menu, service and style, Sips & Stories is very excited to welcome guests from Liverpool and beyond to explore our variety of coffee beans and continue to visit time and time again to explore new and exciting flavours as we rotate our guest flavour each month.”

