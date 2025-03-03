I visited a hidden Liverpool gem and had, without a doubt, the best curry of my life.

Recently making it to the final of the Nation’s Curry Awards, Liverpool’s Spice Bloom restaurant has a Google review rating of 4.7 out of five stars and describes itself as ‘Liverpool’s floral haven of Indian cuisine’.

Despite living nearby and constantly telling myself, ‘I must go in there’, I still hadn’t visited the Myrtle Street restaurant. So, when I heard about their achievement, I knew I needed to go in and see if the food was really as good as people say.

My boyfriend and I booked in to visit on Sunday (March 2) and as soon as we walked in we were blown away by the impressive interior and the smiling staff. The walls are covered in beautiful flowers and, due to the restaurant being a former nightclub, there are a variety of different seating options on different levels. All of the tables are transparent glass filled with flowers and spices, and there is a beautiful water feature in the centre of the venue.

We were seated near the bar in a cosy booth with yellow seats, and handed our menus. I genuinely haven’t ever been to an Indian restaurant with such a vast menu, with options ranging from classic curries like a Rogan Josh or a Korma, as well as Spice Bloom’s signature dishes such as Afghani, Nepali and Shahi curries.

Spice Bloom, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

I was immediately impressed to see every curry could be made with mixed vegetables, Quorn, chicken, lamb, paneer or prawns, as it was clear that the restaurant was genuinely interested in providing something that everyone could enjoy.

As we scoured the menu for starters, we were given a plate of poppadoms along with four sauces. The mango chutney, onion salsa and ‘special green sauce’ were all vegan friendly which was fab, and there was also a mint yoghurt dip. Now, I’m not joking when I tell you that the ‘special green sauce’ was quite possibly the best condiment I have ever had - and I’m a proper condiment girl. It was like a sweet but spicy dip with hints of mint and coriander and honestly, I’d be first in line if Spice Bloom decided to bottle it up and sell it.

Spice Bloom, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

After eating too many poppadoms, we ordered our starters - a mixed platter with some vegan-friendly potato cutlets thrown in for me, as well as some stuffed mushrooms for me. Stuffed mushrooms don’t sound particularly exciting but I can hands down say these were the best mushrooms I have ever, packed with a kind of samosa-like filling. The potato cutlets were incredible too, similar to a potato scallop you get from the chippy but with an Indian twist.

The platter contained koftas, samosas, bhajis and chicken pakoras for Jack and he said they were the best accompaniments he’s ever had - and that’s coming from someone who pretty regularly orders from his local Indian restaurant.

Next up, we had to decided on our mains. With the menu being so large, it can be pretty easy to go for something you’ve had before and - after being talked through the vegan options by the extremely knowledgeable team - I originally chose a mixed vegetable Jalfrezi. To my surprise, the manager asked what it was I liked about the Jalfrezi and was then able to suggest different curries he thought I would like more, and I decided to order the Afghani - a curry I had never even heard of - as well as garlic and mushroom rice.

Spice Bloom, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Jack chose the Butter Spice with chicken with pilau rice and a garlic naan, and the manager was even kind enough to throw in an extra Bhuna and Bombay Aloo for him to try - just because he thought he’d like them.

When our mains arrived we were absolutely thrilled, with our rice and curries coming in their own little dishes, and warm plates being put on the table for us. I quickly poured my steaming bowl of mushroom and garlic rice on to the plate, and piled on my fragrant curry. I was pleased to see the mixed vegetables contained a genuinely great mix, consisting of potatoes, onions, mushrooms, peppers, peas and more, as so many places just give me onions and peppers. As soon as I began eating, I looked at Jack and said, “This is the best curry I have ever had.”

Jack had the same reaction to his Butter Spice curry, and was blown away by the Bhuna and Bombay Aloo too. As he stared at his huge array of food, he said: “We’re definitely coming back with my mum and dad, they would absolutely love this.”

Spice Bloom, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Despite having eaten quite a lot for our starters, we both wolfed down our meals and I think I genuinely ate the most I have ever managed to at a restaurant before - it was so good I just didn’t want to waste a thing.

I was far too stuffed for dessert but Jack got this really unique ice cream dessert which came in a traditional pot and had flavours of pistachio, honey and rose. Describing it as “like nothing I’ve ever had before”, he said it was “genuinely delicious”.

Both ready to roll down the hill back into the city centre, we were given warm wet towels to clean our hands and After Eight mints to end our wonderful dining experience. The service throughout was absolutely immaculate, with each and every staff member we encountered being warm, kind and genuinely invested in providing a fantastic experience.

Spice Bloom, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

My vegan lifestyle was perfectly catered for and I felt 100% confident that I was being served something that was suitable for my dietary needs. Not to mention, I didn’t feel like I was missing out at all because there was so much choice.

We even heard the table behind us discussing just how great of a review they were going to be leaving for Spice Bloom and it truly felt like every table was being given the same wonderful service as us.

So, if you’re looking for a new Indian restaurant to try or you just want a delicious meal and exceptional service, you have got to visit Spice Bloom - you won’t be disappointed.

