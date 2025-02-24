Two Merseyside curry houses have been named among the UK’s best restaurants at the 2025 Nation’s Curry Awards.

The annual event celebrates and highlights the success of the UK’s curry industry, and aims to encourage a new generation to get excited and involved in the sector again. Awards are up for grabs in nine categories, including Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year, Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year, Local Restaurant of the Year and Curry Kitchen of the Year.

Among this year’s winners is Southport’s Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant and Bar, which was crowned the UK’s Best Family Friendly Restaurant of the Year and Highly Commended. Located on Lord Street, the eatery offers authentic Nepalese cuisine and has earned itself a number of accolades.

Sharing a photo of their team collecting their latest awards, a spokesperson for the Great Himalayas restaurant said: “Our team proudly won two awards this year - Highly Commended for the third year running and Best Family Friendly Restaurant of the Year. We’re beyond grateful and how beautiful does our team look. A big thank you to the team at Nation’s Curry Awards.”

Elsewhere on Merseyside, in Waterloo, Da Mount Ghurka was awarded Customers' Choice Restaurant of the Year.

Speaking about the win, a spokesperson for the Nepalese eatery on Crosby Road North said: “Thank you so much to National Curry Awards for nominating us and giving us this award and a huge thank you to all our customers who have supported us in this journey and continue too and thank you to my whole team who have worked so hard to achieve this. Love you all.”

Sadly, Liverpool’s highly-rated Spice Bloom restaurant missed on the Local Restaurant of the Year Award with the accolade given to Ruchee Restaurant in Settle.