Liverpool’s ‘floral haven of Indian cuisine’ has been named a finalist in the 2025 Nation’s Curry Awards.

The annual event celebrates and highlights the success of the UK’s curry industry, and aims to encourage a new generation to get excited and involved in the sector again. Awards are up for grabs in nine categories, including Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year, Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year, Local Restaurant of the Year and Curry Kitchen of the Year.

Liverpool has one restaurant vying for an accolade, with Myrtle Street’s highly-rated Spice Bloom named a finalist in the Local Restaurant of the Year category. Located in the fantastic Georgian Quarter, the brightly coloured restaurant has a Google review rating of 4.7 out of five stars and describes itself as ‘Liverpool’s floral haven of Indian cuisine’.

Spice Bloom Indian Restaurant, Liverpool. | Spice Bloom Indian Restaurant

Spice Bloom’s extensive menu features classic curry dishes such as Balti, Karahi and Korma, as well as signature dishes and Spice Bloom specials. A host of delicious breads are available too, as well as all the popular Indian sides you’d expect.

The Liverpool curry house is up against eight other eateries for the Local Restaurant of the Year award, including Bengal Lounge in Wetherby, Daman Samudra in Leicester, Mahal in Staybridge, Amaani in Ashton-under-Lyne, Blue Water in Whitchurch, Chennai Express in Basington and Zamorins in Whitley Bay.

A sparkling awards ceremony will take place in Manchester this February, where the winners for each category will be revealed.