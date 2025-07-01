We're absolutely buzzing to open a shop in Liverpool say SpudBros

Viral jacket potato stars, SpudBros, have announced they’re bringing their hugely successful business to Liverpool.

Jacob and Harley Nelson became a social media sensation in 2023 when their quirky TikTok videos went viral around the world.

The brothers have transformed the humble baked potato cart on Preston’s Flag Market into a viral brand serving the “greatest spuds on earth”, with plans to “take over the world”.

SpudBros. | NationalWorld

Neil Cross

The pair served their popular potatoes to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool back in May, with long, snaking queues for their stall throughout the festival. Now, they’re set to become a permanent fixture in the city.

In a recent TikTok video, the brothers said: “Absolutely buzzing about opening a shop in Liverpool... some of the nicest people we met at Radio 1.” They added: “Liverpool we are prepping!”