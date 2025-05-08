Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool influencer Zac Jones visits the city's latest spud bar.

Potat-oh opened on Prescot Street back in December, promising “the best jacket potatoes you’ve ever tasted”, and a popular Liverpool influencer has been to try it out.

Opening one of his latest Instagram videos, Zac Jones said: “Spud Man, Spud Bros, I am the new spud guy around here. Welcome to Potat-oh. This in Liverpool opposite the Royal hospital. They’ve invited me down today and looks like I’m their new employee.”

Dressed in a Potat-oh apron, the influencer headed into the venue which is located inside a One-Stop store. The spud shop offers regular jacket potatoes and sweet potatoes, with a whole host of fillings and toppings to choose from.

Preparing his own potato, Zac said: “I’ve wanted to do this for a while. Trust me, I know how to it goes,” before adding honey butter, cheddar, mozzarella and pulled pork. He added a side salad too, and finished his potato with sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, spring onions, crispy onions and chipotle mayo.

Showing off his creation, Jones said: “I am now officially Spud Zac.” After trying his jam-packed spud, he said: “Wow... it’s brilliant.”

Potat-oh can be found at Unit B, Prescot Street, Liverpool L7 8UL. The brand says new stores will be “coming soon” to Preston, London, Bristol and more.