'Spud Man, Spud Bros, I am the new spud guy around here' - Liverpool influencer tries new jacket potato bar
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Potat-oh opened on Prescot Street back in December, promising “the best jacket potatoes you’ve ever tasted”, and a popular Liverpool influencer has been to try it out.
Opening one of his latest Instagram videos, Zac Jones said: “Spud Man, Spud Bros, I am the new spud guy around here. Welcome to Potat-oh. This in Liverpool opposite the Royal hospital. They’ve invited me down today and looks like I’m their new employee.”
Dressed in a Potat-oh apron, the influencer headed into the venue which is located inside a One-Stop store. The spud shop offers regular jacket potatoes and sweet potatoes, with a whole host of fillings and toppings to choose from.
Preparing his own potato, Zac said: “I’ve wanted to do this for a while. Trust me, I know how to it goes,” before adding honey butter, cheddar, mozzarella and pulled pork. He added a side salad too, and finished his potato with sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, spring onions, crispy onions and chipotle mayo.
Showing off his creation, Jones said: “I am now officially Spud Zac.” After trying his jam-packed spud, he said: “Wow... it’s brilliant.”
Potat-oh can be found at Unit B, Prescot Street, Liverpool L7 8UL. The brand says new stores will be “coming soon” to Preston, London, Bristol and more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.