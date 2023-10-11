Liverpool is a bustling hub of restaurants, cafes and bars, with people travelling from all over to experience the city’s incredible offerings.
While the city is a foodie haven, restaurants come and go, with some only lasting a few years before closing down. However, others have served customers for over fifty years, and show no signs of leaving anytime soon.
These wonderful restaurants have stood the test of time and continue to be loved by locals, decades after they first opened their doors.
1. Yuet Ben, Upper Duke Street
Yuh Ho Yau established Yuet Ben more than 50 years ago, opening back in 1968. The restaurant is today run by his daughter Theresa and her husband Terry Lim and it continues to be popular. Photo: Yuet Ben
2. Zorbas, Leece Street
Zorbas opened at the bottom of Hardman Street in 1974 and could then seat only 20 people. It has continued to serve Greek-Cypriot cuisine ever since and continued to grow, becoming one of Liverpool’s popular spots. Photo: Zorbas
3. Cafe Tabac, Bold Street
Opening in 1974, Cafe Tabac has been serving customers across Liverpool for almost 60 years. Located at the top of Bold Street, the intimate cafe serves food and drink. Photo: Cafe Tabac
4. Ying Wah, Woolton
Ying Wah was first opened by James Chan back in 1974 but changed hands to Richard Ng in 1978. Since then, it has stayed in the family and is currently owned by Richard’s son Simon. It was closed for a short period after covid but is back open and serving delicious food. Photo: Ying Wah