UK's best independent bars: Liverpool's The Art School Cellars named best in the country
and live on Freeview channel 276
An intimate Liverpool bar is celebrating winning a coveted national award.
Opening in 2017, Paul Askew's 'premium Champagne bar' has gone from strength to strength and has now been crowned the Best Independent Bar in the prestigious Peoples Choice Drink Awards 2024.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Housed directly beneath the highly-regarded Art School Restaurant, The Art School Cellars hosts 'a sustainable drinks programme' as well as afternoon tea and light bites.
Competing against three other finalists for the title, including The Peterman in Manchester, Chef Patron and owner of The Art School, Paul Askew, said he is "immensely" proud of the achievement. He said: It’s testament to everyone’s hard work and dedication from my team, as The Cellars is an integral element of The Art School.
"To be recognised for this award, especially in our tenth anniversary coming up in September, really feels special to us all. We want to thank all of our wonderful customers for their ongoing support for The Art School Cellars and The Art School – we are immensely grateful for it."