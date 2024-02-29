Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An intimate Liverpool bar is celebrating winning a coveted national award.

Opening in 2017, Paul Askew's 'premium Champagne bar' has gone from strength to strength and has now been crowned the Best Independent Bar in the prestigious Peoples Choice Drink Awards 2024.

Housed directly beneath the highly-regarded Art School Restaurant, The Art School Cellars hosts 'a sustainable drinks programme' as well as afternoon tea and light bites.

Competing against three other finalists for the title, including The Peterman in Manchester, Chef Patron and owner of The Art School, Paul Askew, said he is "immensely" proud of the achievement. He said: It’s testament to everyone’s hard work and dedication from my team, as The Cellars is an integral element of The Art School.