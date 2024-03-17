St Patrick's Day is just around the corner and it's no secret that Liverpool is brilliant at celebrating the popular Irish holiday.

A celebration of Irish heritage, culture and religion, St Patrick's Day takes place on March 17 - the traditional death date of the Patron Saint of Ireland - with celebrations taking place all over the world.

With deep running ties to Ireland, people in Liverpool love to take festivities to the next level with a huge parade and a pint - or five - of Guinness, Murphy's or Kilkenney in Irish pubs and bars across the city.

For those of you who haven't celebrated Paddy's Day in Liverpool before, or just want to know where serves some of the best pints, we have created a list of 11 of the top Irish bars in the city.

Each venue featured is highly recommended by customers, with a Google Reviews rating of at least 4.2 out of five stars, and a minimum of 100 reviews - meaning you're pretty likely to enjoy yourself.

Here are some of Liverpool's best Irish pubs and bar, promising to serve the perfect pint and offer unmatched vibes this St Patrick's Day.

1 . The Celtic Corner, Ranelagh Street ✍️ Nicknamed ‘The Home of the Bull’ due to the huge bucking bronco attraction found in its centre, The Celtic Corner is a barrel of laughs. With live music on a regular basis, a drinks menu that is a celebration of Irish culture, and a buzzing atmosphere with great conversation - this is a perfect place to celebrate St Patrick’s Day. ⭐The venue has 4.2 out of five stars on Google, from 754 reviews. 📍 Ranelagh Street, Liverpool L1 Photo: Google Street View

2 . Fitzgerald's Irish Bar, Slater Street ✍️ Fitzgerald's is an Irish bar in the heart of Slater Street. Based at the end of the Paddy's Day parade route, expect an amazing atmosphere here. ⭐The venue has 4.4 out of five stars on Google, from 166 reviews. 📍 Slater Street, Liverpool L1 Photo: Google Street View

3 . Flanagan’s Apple, Mathew Street ✍️ Get ready to paint the city of Liverpool green when you celebrate St Patrick’s Day with Flanagan’s Apple. Enjoy their selection of Irish whisky, tasty food and of course a nice pint of Guinness - but make sure you book beforehand to be sure you can visit! Located on Mathew Street, the atmosphere is guaranteed to be brilliant. ⭐The venue has 4.4 out of five stars on Google, from 1,100 reviews. 📍 Mathew Street, Liverpool L2 Photo: Flanagan’s Apple via Google