Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ivy has landed in Liverpool and we were invited inside for a sneak peek.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becoming the Ivy’s third venue in the North West, the 180-cover restaurant on Castle Street promises the opulent interior the brand is known for, while retaining the original charm of the Grade I listed Bank of England building.

Ahead of its official opening on November 19, the new venue staged a sparkling launch party on Thursday evening (November 14), with influencers, celebrities, press and other key Liverpool figures on the guest list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ivy, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

The stunning floor at the Ivy Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

The beautiful building was lit up with stunning illuminations including projections of fireworks, twinkling lights and graphics which read: “Liverpool, all you need is the Ivy. Liverpool, we love you.”

A fire breather welcomed guests outside on the green carpet and, once inside, guests were invited to leave their coats in the cloakroom and grab a glass of fizz. As expected, the launch was very busy but we did manage to get some footage of the venue’s gorgeous interior, including it’s magnificent floor.

Take a look at the full video above to see inside the new Ivy Liverpool Brasserie.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].