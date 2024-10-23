Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ivy Brasserie has revealed the opening date of its highly anticipated restaurant in the iconic former Bank of England building in Liverpool city centre.

Becoming the Ivy’s third venue in the North West, the 180-cover restaurant on Castle Street will showcase the opulent interior the brand is known for, while retaining the original charm of the Grade I listed building.

The brasserie will offer a range of food from breakfast and brunch to its all day A La Carte offerings and its signature Sunday roast. The stunning new venue will also offer afternoon tea and veggie and vegan options, and offer a private dining room for special occasions.

The Ivy unveiled a giant vault in Liverpool city centre. | The Ivy Collection

Bookings opened today (October 22), with the Ivy Collection announcing that the new Liverpool restaurant with officially open it doors on November 19. In celebration, the brand unveiled a giant bank vault full of prizes, in a nod to the former Bank of England building.

Set outside of Next and HSBC on Church Street, The Ivy Liverpool welcomed guests to ‘crack the code’ of the vault in a bid to win prizes, from free glasses of The Ivy Cuvée to a whole year’s worth of dining, that can be redeemed at The Ivy when it opens.

