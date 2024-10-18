The Ivy Liverpool opens new restaurant bookings with 'giant vault' prize event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ivy Liverpool is opening in the former Bank of England site on Castle Street.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning permission was granted earlier this year to bring the popular brand - loved by the rich and famous - to the city centre. Work is underway to transform the historic former bank building into a 180-cover Ivy Brasserie restaurant, with an opening before Christmas announced earlier this week.

Becoming the Ivy’s third venue in the North West, the city centre restaurant will showcase the opulent interior the brand is known for, while retaining the Grade I listed building’s original charm, and feature a 14-person private dining room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reservation lines for the Liverpool venue are set to open next week and, in celebration, The Ivy Collection will unveil a giant bank vault full of prizes, in a nod to the former Bank of England building.

The Ivy, York. | Malcolmxl5, CC BY-SA 4.0

Set outside of Next and HSBC on Church Street, The Ivy Liverpool will welcome guests to ‘crack the code’ of the vault in a bid to win prizes, from free glasses of The Ivy Cuvée to a whole year’s worth of dining, that can be redeemed at The Ivy when it opens this winter.

Liverpool residents will be able to visit the vault between 12.00pm and 3.00pm on Tuesday, October 22. To get involved and receive the code that will open the vault, residents need to sign up to receive updates from The Ivy Liverpool Brasserie. They will then receive an email on the morning the event.

Bookings for The Ivy Liverpool Brasserie will open on October 22.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook , X (twitter) , Instagram , TikTok and email us at [email protected] .