Liverpool takeaway known for 'delicious' fried chicken wins Uber Eats’ Restaurant of the Year award
The Nashville Cluck opened in the Georgian Quarter in October 2022, promising ‘mouth-watering’ buttermilk crispy chicken and beef patties. Using ingredients flown in from the USA, the eatery quickly became an internet sensation, regarded as one of Liverpool’s best fried chicken joints.
The takeaway has received numerous impressive reviews on Google, with an average rating of 4.2 out of five stars. Customers commended the ‘delicious’ offerings with one writing: “Honestly cannot stop thinking of this meal since I had it! The chicken is to diiiie for.”
Nashville Cluck later joined the Baltic Market as a food vendor. Now, out of a pool of more than 130 restaurants in the UK, the chicken shop has been named as the North West’s finalist and is in with a chance of being named the overall Restaurant of the Year.
Twelve regional finalists will compete in the grand finale, with the official judging panel including chef, television and radio broadcaster Andi Oliver, street food connoisseur Kieran Monlouis and 2023 winner Josh Kleiner from Sandwich Sandwich.
This year’s grand prize winner will be crowned at a sparkling awards ceremony in London on November 14 and who will take home a whopping £100,000 to invest in their food business. You can vote for The Nashville Cluck here.
Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards regional winners and 2024 finalists
- Junglees, London
- Sqew Shawarma Bar, Yorkshire
- Natty’s Jerk Shack, South East
- 40 Ounce, North East
- The Nashville Cluck, North West
- Urban Tandoor, South West
- Chick and Shakes, Midlands + East Anglia
- The Soho Tavern, West Midlands
- Mackles, Northern Ireland
- Haystack Cafe, Wales
- Locke Burger, Ireland
- Salt & Chilli Oriental, Scotland
