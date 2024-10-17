Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Liverpool takeaway known for serving authentic American burgers and fried chicken ‘to die for’ has been crowned the North West’s best at Uber Eats’ Restaurant of the Year Awards 2024.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nashville Cluck opened in the Georgian Quarter in October 2022, promising ‘mouth-watering’ buttermilk crispy chicken and beef patties. Using ingredients flown in from the USA, the eatery quickly became an internet sensation, regarded as one of Liverpool’s best fried chicken joints.

The takeaway has received numerous impressive reviews on Google, with an average rating of 4.2 out of five stars. Customers commended the ‘delicious’ offerings with one writing: “Honestly cannot stop thinking of this meal since I had it! The chicken is to diiiie for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nashville Cluck later joined the Baltic Market as a food vendor. Now, out of a pool of more than 130 restaurants in the UK, the chicken shop has been named as the North West’s finalist and is in with a chance of being named the overall Restaurant of the Year.

Nashville Platter at The Nashville Cluck, Liverpool. | The Nashville Cluck

Twelve regional finalists will compete in the grand finale, with the official judging panel including chef, television and radio broadcaster Andi Oliver, street food connoisseur Kieran Monlouis and 2023 winner Josh Kleiner from Sandwich Sandwich.

This year’s grand prize winner will be crowned at a sparkling awards ceremony in London on November 14 and who will take home a whopping £100,000 to invest in their food business. You can vote for The Nashville Cluck here.

Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards regional winners and 2024 finalists

Junglees, London

Sqew Shawarma Bar, Yorkshire

Natty’s Jerk Shack, South East

40 Ounce, North East

The Nashville Cluck, North West

Urban Tandoor, South West

Chick and Shakes, Midlands + East Anglia

The Soho Tavern, West Midlands

Mackles, Northern Ireland

Haystack Cafe, Wales

Locke Burger, Ireland

Salt & Chilli Oriental, Scotland

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook , X (twitter) , Instagram , TikTok and email us at [email protected] .