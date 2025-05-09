Top 10 best Chinese restaurants in Liverpool, according to your Tripadvisor reviews

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 9th May 2025, 10:06 BST

Explore Liverpool's finest Chinese restaurants, as rated by TripAdvisor users.

A beloved global cuisine, Chinese food is extremely popular here in Liverpool.

There are dozens of fantastic Chinese restaurants and takeaways to choose from in the city, whether you’re on the hunt for authentic, traditional dishes such as Kung Pao chicken or you’re after some tasty salt and pepper chips.

To make it a little easier to choose where to eat, we have taken a look at Tripadvisor reviews to point you in the right direction towards some of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants.

Here are 10 of the best-rated Chinese restaurants and takeaways in and around Liverpool, according to Tripadvisor.

Chy, Renshaw Street.

1. Chy, Renshaw Street

Chy, Renshaw Street. | Google Street View

Maggie Fu, Hanover Street.

2. Maggie Fu, Hanover Street

Maggie Fu, Hanover Street. | Maggie Fu

Chamber 36, Berry Street.

3. Chamber 36, Berry Street

Chamber 36, Berry Street. | Chamber 36

Big Bowl Noodle Bar, Berry Street.

4. Big Bowl Noodle Bar, Berry Street

Big Bowl Noodle Bar, Berry Street. | Google Street View

