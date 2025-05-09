Top 10 best Chinese restaurants in Liverpool, according to your Tripadvisor reviews

There are dozens of fantastic Chinese restaurants and takeaways to choose from in the city, whether you’re on the hunt for authentic, traditional dishes such as Kung Pao chicken or you’re after some tasty salt and pepper chips.
- Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and food & drink.
To make it a little easier to choose where to eat, we have taken a look at Tripadvisor reviews to point you in the right direction towards some of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants.
Here are 10 of the best-rated Chinese restaurants and takeaways in and around Liverpool, according to Tripadvisor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.