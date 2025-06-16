A top food critic is raving about Liverpool's Manifest restaurant.

Headed up by chef Paul Durand and wife Charlotte, the industrial-style restaurant on Watkinson Street aims to celebrate Liverpool’s history and features in a number of 'foodie' directories, including the Michelin Guide. Now, it has been given the approval of top foodie critic, Jay Rayner.

Rayner’s review in the Financial Times, titled ‘Go to Liverpool, go to Manifest’, hailed the Baltic Triangle restaurant as “fun” and “clever”. The critic said Manifest’s mussel sauce was “as deep and rich as the Mersey is wide” and described the eatery on his personal Instagram as “a terrific small restaurant with a declared interest in telling stories through food”.

Trying the likes of the lamb ‘Scouse’ skewer, oysters with a pine emulsion and crisps made to order, Rayner praised the “charming narrative” of the dishes, as well as noting that “Manifest is good at textures.”

Paul Durand, chef owner at Manifest Restaurant, Liverpool. Image: Manifest | Manifest

Rayner noted that Manifest’s mission statement about reflecting the city “might be a little blurred”, but added: “The cooking is completely focused and eating here is fun. That’s far more important.”

Sharing Rayner’s review on Instagram, owner and chef Paul Durand said: “Wow, what a brilliant start to the weekend, it’s been a nervy few weeks waiting for this to come out but we’re delighted that it’s finally here.

Manifest, Baltic Triangle, Liverpool. Image: Manifest | Manifest

“When we first started thinking about Manifest all we wanted was to bring the fun back into eating out, so to have none other than Jay Rayner get that really means the world to me.

“I need to say a massive thank you to the team, who all work so hard on this shared goal and of course my wife Charl and girls Matilda and Evie for putting up with daddy being in work mode a bit too much sometimes.”