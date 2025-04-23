Top Liverpool food spots announce limited-edition collaboration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover the new limited-edition Mechada Croissant at Castro's Cafeteria.

Two of Liverpool’s most-loved independents are working together to create a unique croissant sandwich - available for a limited time.

Castro’s Cafeteria, a cosy Canarian café on Hackins Hey has collaborated with Pastille to release the Mechada Croissant, a special sandwich featuring Castro’s popular hot sauce. Pastille hasn’t been open for long, but has quickly become one of the city’s most popular bakeries, with long queues outside its Gibraltar Row site.

CASTROS X PASTILLE. | Castro's via Instagram

Announcing the collaboration on social media, Castro’s said: “CASTROS X PASTILLE. THE MECHADA CROISSANT. Pastille buttery croissant, slow cooked beef brisket, Castro’s hot sauce and Fontina cheese.

“It’s sweet, it’s spicy, it’s juicy - what more could you want? It’s no secret that we are MASSIVE fans of Pastille so we are absolutely buzzin’ to have them on board for our first collab.”

The limited-edition croissant will be available on Thursday (April 24), Friday (April 25) and Saturday (April 26) at Castro’s.