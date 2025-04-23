Town near Liverpool named one of the most boring places to live in UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A North West town has been named one of the UK’s ‘most boring’

The Telegraph has produced a guide to the most boring towns to live in the UK, with Runcorn in Cheshire making the list.

The Halton town, just 45 minutes away from Liverpool city centre and known for its grand bridges, placed fourth on the list with the Telegraph noting that ‘pass-through places’ like Runcorn ‘don’t get noticed’.

River Mersey/Runcorn. | Gy - stock.adobe.com

The Telegraph said: “Runcorn, on the Cheshire side of the Mersey, is known to people in the North West principally as the home of the bridge that leads to North Wales – or bridges, rather, as the arched Runcorn Bridge, built in 1961, is now accompanied by the sweeping, cable-stayed Mersey Gateway Bridge, as well as a classic lattice-girder railway bridge.

“Bridges mean bottlenecks and so the “Runcorn Gap” (imagine if your town was defined by a void) was always happily left behind. Beyond it, you were on your way to the beach, castles, Snowdonia and chalet parks.”

Despite Runcorn appearing to be ‘boring’, it was described as one of the ‘special unsung wonders’ with the Telegraph noting it is ‘the heart of the North West’ with top attractions including Norton Priory Museum & Gardens.