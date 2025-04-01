3 . The Lifeboat, Formby

According to Wetherspoons: “This pub is named after the deep history surrounding the Formby Lifeboat. The Formby lighthouse tower was built in 1719, soon after the completion, a little further along the coast, off the first Liverpool dock. Originally just a landmark for shipping, the tower was later converted (1831) into a lighthouse, with the lighthouse-keeper also in charge of Formby’s lifeboat station, reputedly the world’s first. The light was finally turned off in 1859 and removed. The tower was pulled down during World War II, preventing its use as a guide to enemy aircraft." | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps